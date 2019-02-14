Body found in rain-swollen Escondido runoff channel
Last updated 2/14/2019 at 6:17pm
ESCONDIDO - A person who may have been trying to use a paddle board to ride or cross the fast-moving currents of a rain-swollen Escondido runoff channel was found dead in the culvert this afternoon.
A 911 caller reported seeing the person, believed to be male, in the concrete ditch about 4 p.m., said Jeff Murdock, spokesman for the Escondido Fire Department.
Emergency personnel found the body in the area of West Valley Parkway and Tulip Street, Murdock said.
As of 5:30 p.m., firefighters were still working to safely remove the body from the culvert, the spokesman said.
