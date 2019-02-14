Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Officials ID man who drowned in Escondido channel

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/16/2019 at 2:18pm



ESCONDIDO - A man who might have died trying to surf in a rain-swollen Escondido runoff channel on Valentine's Day has been identified.

James Michael Miller, 62, was seen grabbing his surfboard and entering a flood channel — which had been turned into a fast-moving river by stormwater — near his home Thursday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Someone called 911 around 4 p.m. to report a person down in a concrete ditch, Jeff Murdock, spokesman for the Escondido Fire Department, said at the time.

Firefighters and the San Diego Swift Water Rescue Team responded to the area of West Valley Parkway and Tulip Street, where Miller was found, according to information from Murdock and the Medical Examiner's Office.

Miller was eventually pulled from the channel and was pronounced dead around 6:15 p.m.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018