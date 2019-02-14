Dale selected as Warriors' girls volleyball coach

Fallbrook High School named Jason Dale as the Warriors’ new girls’ volleyball head coach.

Dale was officially notified of the position Jan. 31.

“We’re excited to have him as our volleyball coach,” Fallbrook athletic director Patrick Walker said.

“I want to try to build a program from the ground up. I want to make it a fun and enjoyable experience for every girl who has a passion for volleyball,” Dale said.

Chip Patterson had been the head volleyball coach of both the Fallbrook High School girls and the Warriors’ boys. He will remain the coach of the Warrior boys, whose 2...