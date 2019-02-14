Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Dale selected as Warriors' girls volleyball coach

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/14/2019 at 10:47pm



Fallbrook High School named Jason Dale as the Warriors’ new girls’ volleyball head coach.

Dale was officially notified of the position Jan. 31.

“We’re excited to have him as our volleyball coach,” Fallbrook athletic director Patrick Walker said.

“I want to try to build a program from the ground up. I want to make it a fun and enjoyable experience for every girl who has a passion for volleyball,” Dale said.

Chip Patterson had been the head volleyball coach of both the Fallbrook High School girls and the Warriors’ boys. He will remain the coach of the Warrior boys, whose 2...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/16/2019 00:04