Warriors defeat Jaguars to close wrestling dual meets

Fallbrook High School’s wrestling team concluded Valley League and dual meet competition Jan. 24 at Valley Center High School with a 41-39 win over Valley Center.

“We finished with a win,” Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera said.

A high school wrestling meet consists of matches in 14 different weight classes. During each match a wrestler is awarded one point for an escape, two points for a takedown, a reversal or a near fall lasting at least two seconds, and three points for a near fall lasting at least five seconds. Penalty points may also be awarded if the opponent commits an infractio...