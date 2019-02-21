Azusa Pacific University hosts Feb. 27 Preview Night and Financial Aid Workshop

MURRIETA – Education and career goals are among the top new year’s resolutions. A new year brings new opportunity, and there is no better time to take those first steps toward a better future by returning to school to finish a degree or to pursue a graduate degree. Azusa Pacific University invites adult students to attend a preview night and a financial aid workshop Wednesday, Feb. 27, to learn more about their educational and career opportunities.

The free event will be held at the APU Murrieta Regional Campus from 5:45-8 p.m. at 40508 Murrieta Hot Springs Road to the right of Sam’s Club in Murrieta. Preview night will also include a complimentary dinner and campus tours. The application fee will be waived for all attendees who apply for a program.

The financial aid workshop will be held at 5 p.m. to prospective students to learn how to maximize their financial aid and scholarship opportunities. The workshop will help students understand the necessary steps to be financially ready to attend.

Designed for adult students, Azusa Pacific University preview night attendees can meet faculty and staff, learn about academic programs, the admission process, financial assistance and career opportunities within the following graduate and degree completions programs offered at the Murrieta Regional Campus, including master’s degrees and credentials in teacher education; master’s degrees and the LPCC respecialization certificate in school counseling and psychology; bachelor’s and master’s degree in business and bachelor’s degrees in psychology, criminal justice or digital media and communication.

Azusa Pacific University is a military-friendly college committed to honoring those who serve by making a quality education for military members, veterans and their families an affordable reality. A representative from the university’s Military and Veteran Services will be on hand to talk about how the students may use their military benefits. Azusa Pacific University participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program.

Azusa Pacific University is a leading Christian university and is recognized annually among the nation’s best colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review. The Murrieta Regional Campus has been a part of southwest Riverside County for over 30 years.

For more information or to RSVP, call (951) 304-3400 or email murrieta@apu.edu. To learn more about APU and these programs visit http://www.apu.edu/murrieta.

Submitted by Azusa Pacific University.