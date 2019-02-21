Bird club presents talk by 'Hummingbird Lady'

VISTA –North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents Marion Stacey - “the Hummingbird Lady” - who will give a free talk on these ‘little gems with wings.’ Don’t miss this event and the possibility of seeing a few hummingbird chicks at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 2, in the Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus Ave.

Stacey, a Chula Vista resident, has been taking care of injured or abandoned hummingbirds with her daughter, Susan, for over three decades. Together they run the Hummingbird Rescue Center where the birds are rescued, rehabilitated and then released. Refreshments will be provided following the talk. The North County Aviculturists welcomes donations of either food to share or cash. Find more information at http://www.ncabirdclub.com or call Demi Hungerford at (760) 703-2581.