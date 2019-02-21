Four reasons sellers should not to fear longer listing periods

Elisabeth H. Lentulo

Broadpoint Properties

As a busy agent, I want to share a question that frequently comes up at listing appointments. Believe it or not, I often get asked about the length of the listing agreement. Some sellers are concerned that they don’t want to sign a long agreement in case they don’t like me or are unhappy with the quality of my service.

Don’t be fearful of a six-month listing agreement; it can actually be a good thing. Here are the four most common reasons that a six-month listing period makes sense for most Fallbrook and Bonsall homeowners.

The average market time makes a difference.

In the Fallbrook and Bonsall area, the average time for single family homes has been 50-70 days over the last three months. With escrows taking about 30-45 days, this shows that it could takes a minimum of 100 days to get a home sold.

Advertising takes time to get into people’s homes and populate across the internet.

Agents spend money on marketing and advertising. Most properties are advertised with complex social media campaigns and direct marketing, which takes time to reach the consumer.

There’s plenty of time to pivot with market change and buyer feedback.

Shorter listing periods are only practical in a fast moving market. With average market times of over 50 days, sellers will benefit from initial buyer feedback and be able to make adjustments.

Luxury homes typically experience less traffic.

Luxury homes or unusual homes need more time to sell as the pool of buyers is smaller. Luxury home sellers may often experience market times well over six months.

Listing periods are negotiable, and an agent will use market data to support the recommended listing period.

Elisabeth H. Lentulo can be reached at (760) 532-1057, elisabeth@ehlentulo.com, or http://www.ehlentulo.com.