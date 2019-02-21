Knights of Columbus offer weekly fish fry starting March 8

Fallbrook – The Knights of Columbus will host their annual 'Lenten Fish Fry' beginning Friday, March 8, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish Hall, 450 S. Stage Coach Lane. The dinner is from 5 to 7 p.m. and will extend for six weeks.

Prices range from a $5 child's plate to $8 and $10 fish plates. Patrons may enjoy options of fried cod, salmon, beer-battered shrimp, fried shrimp and cod combo along with a side order of homemade fries for $2. For more information, reach St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish at (760) 689-6200.