Republican women to hear from Election Integrity Project

FALLBROOK –The Fallbrook Republican Women's club’s upcoming guest speaker is Ruth Weiss, co-founder of Election Integrity Project of California. The meeting will be held 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395.

The Judicial Watch Lawsuit against the California Secretary of State and the County of Los Angeles has been settled. Judicial Watch won. Landmark Legal Foundation noted that there are more than 1.5 million non-citizens on Los Angeles County voter rolls. Now, action is required by the state to solve the issue and remove inactive voters. Voting in every election is the greatest privilege American citizens have and the single most important act that people can do for the prosperity of the nation. Meeting cost of $25 includes brunch. RSVP to republicanwomenofca.fallbrook@gmail.com or call (760) 723-1954.