Richard Norbert Linton was born on June 26, 1987, to Josette V. Scott and Vern D. Linton. He died Feb. 16, 2019.

Richard was raised on the Pala Indian Reservation and was a Pala Tribal Member. He was a skilled athlete in mixed martial arts. He was a proud uncle to his two nephews and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He will be deeply missed.

Richard is survived by his parents, Josette Scott and Vern Linton, his brother Norbert Nicholas Scott, his nephews, Norbert Nicholas Scott II and Koba Richard Scott, all of the Pala Indian Reservation.

Services will be on Friday, Feb. 22, with Rosary at 9 a.m. and the Funeral Mass immediately following at 10 a.m., both at Pala Mission Church. Burial will be at the Old Pala Cemetery.

Lunch will be served at the Pala Administration Building.