Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Richard Norbert Linton

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/21/2019 at 3:43pm



Richard Norbert Linton was born on June 26, 1987, to Josette V. Scott and Vern D. Linton. He died Feb. 16, 2019.

Richard was raised on the Pala Indian Reservation and was a Pala Tribal Member. He was a skilled athlete in mixed martial arts. He was a proud uncle to his two nephews and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He will be deeply missed.

Richard is survived by his parents, Josette Scott and Vern Linton, his brother Norbert Nicholas Scott, his nephews, Norbert Nicholas Scott II and Koba Richard Scott, all of the Pala Indian Reservation.

Services will be on Friday, Feb. 22, with Rosary at 9 a.m. and the Funeral Mass immediately following at 10 a.m., both at Pala Mission Church. Burial will be at the Old Pala Cemetery.

Lunch will be served at the Pala Administration Building.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/21/2019 16:49