USD students earn first honors

SAN DIEGO – University of San Diego students from Fallbrook earned First Honors in the fall semester of 2018. The First Honors students who have a GPA of 3.65 or higher include Alexi Eich, Erin Kendrick and Alberto Rodriguez.

Submitted by University of San Diego.