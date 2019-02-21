Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

USD students earn first honors

 
Last updated 2/22/2019 at 1:45pm



SAN DIEGO – University of San Diego students from Fallbrook earned First Honors in the fall semester of 2018. The First Honors students who have a GPA of 3.65 or higher include Alexi Eich, Erin Kendrick and Alberto Rodriguez.

The University of San Diego sets the standard for an engaged, contemporary Catholic university where innovative “changemakers” confront humanity’s urgent challenges. With more than 8,000 students from 77 countries and 44 states, University of San Diego is the youngest, independent institution on the U.S. News & World Report list of top 100 universities in the United States.

Submitted by University of San Diego.


 
