Bassett Brothers return to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Building upon last month's performance by the Hausmann Quartet, Fallbrook Music Society will present another "artist in residence" ensemble, this time featuring classical guitars. The 3 p.m. concert Sunday, Feb. 24, showcases identical twins, Sean and Ian Bassett, and will be held in the Community Room of the Fallbrook Public Library.

The concert is free to the general public. No tickets are required.

"Sean and Ian played to a standing room only crowd the last time they were in Fallbrook. People really sparked to the depth of their musical ability – from Classical, Renaissance, Baroque, all the way up to and including rock, blues and heavy metal. They are definitely a Fallbrook favorite," Ann Murray, executive director of Fallbrook Music Society, said.

Originally debuting in the rock group, Eradicate, the Bassett Brothers began playing guitar together at 14. They have a mix and match of varied styles and provide unique interpretations of concert hall classics which has been fine-tuned under the tutelage of Fred Benedetti, who is also a Fallbrook favorite, Murray said.

"We are always on the lookout for promising young talent. Everyone in town knows and loves Fred. It is always fun to hear his proteges," Murray said.

Ian and Sean Bassett were awarded degrees from San Diego State University in 2009. They earned masters' degrees in classical guitar in 2012 from San Francisco Conservatory of Music. The Feb. 24 repertoire will be a well-balanced mix of both traditional classical works and more contemporary pieces. It includes Domenico Scarlatti's Sonata K173, Themes and Variations from Sextet in B-flat by Johannes Brahms and the first movement from Guisseppe Torelli's Concerto in D minor, along with several contemporary selections.

"Sean and Ian have put together a fabulous program that truly highlights the range and diversity of classical guitar," Murray said. "I think people will be mesmerized."

The concert begins with a program preview at 2:30 p.m. Weather permitting, a reception will immediately follows the concert on the Poet's Patio. More information is available through the Fallbrook Music Society at http://www.FallbrookMusicSociety.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Music Society.