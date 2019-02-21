Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Locals entertain at Regency

 
Last updated 2/22/2019 at 1:08pm

Performers entertain at Regency Retirement Residence including, from left, Roxanne Constandse, Marilee Ragland, Natasha Ragland, Bridget Constandse, Jack Ragland, Margaret Singleton and the Rev. Walt Leverette.

FALLBROOK – Vocalists and pianists performed a recital at the Regency Retirement Residence, Feb. 9, for residents and friends. They did a vignette from "Camelot," selections from "The King and I" and "Cats."

They also performed classical favorites by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, George Gershwin, Seymour Smith, art songs and blues, Scott Joplin, songs about food from YouTube chef Rosanna Pansino, a Campfire Girls flapjack initiation and hits by Ronnie Milsap and Dallas Holm.

Submitted by Natasha Ragland.



 
