Peter Frampton announces 'The Farewell Tour,' includes Pechanga, SDSU shows

INGLEWOOD - Guitarist Peter Frampton announced on Friday, Feb. 22 a primarily U.S. "farewell tour'' that will begin in mid-June and continue through the fall, with an Oct. 5 stop in Inglewood at the Forum.

Other Southern California dates on the "Peter Frampton Finale -- The Farewell Tour'' presented by SiriusXM include a Sept. 29 show at the Pechanga Casino in Temecula and an Oct. 2 concert at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at San Diego State University.

The tour will feature special guest Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, as well as son Julian Frampton on the West Coast stops, with additional "surprise guests'' to appear on select dates.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning next Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, but Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday.

Frampton's fifth solo album, "Frampton Comes Alive!,'' which was released in 1976, is one of the top-selling live records of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide.

He began his music career at the age 16, as the lead singer and guitarist for the British band The Herd. At 18, he co-founded one of the first super-groups, Humble Pie.

His session work includes collaborations with such artists as George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr and John Entwistle.

Frampton has toured with Bowie, Starr, Stevie Nicks, Greg Allman, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, the Steve Miller Band, Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings and many others. He took Peter Frampton's Guitar Circus on the road for two years with special guests that included B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Vince Gill, Larry Carlton, Robert Randolph, Don Felder, Dean DeLeo, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Sonny Landreth, Robert Cray and Roger McGuinn.