County warns medical community about strangulation

In an effort to save the lives of people who find themselves in physically abusive relationships, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency issued an advisory to the local medical community about strangulation, one of the most lethal forms of domestic violence.

The advisory informs San Diego County health care providers about the risks of intimate partner, nonfatal strangulation and provides links to resources and recommendations on what to do when they spot signs and symptoms.

Between 2007 and 2017, the San Diego County Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team, which is led by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, examined the deaths of 122 women who were killed by an intimate partner. The review determined that 13 percent included strangulation as a contributing cause.

“Recognizing the signs and symptoms of strangulation during a history and examination of at-risk patients can save lives,” Dr. Kristi L. Koenig, medical director for Emergency Medical Services at the county Health and Human Services Agency, said. “Intimate partner, nonfatal strangulation is a strong indicator that an abusive relationship could turn fatal.”

The advisory made the following recommendations to the local health care community.

Perform intimate partner violence screening on vulnerable patients and those with suspicious symptoms or injuries.

Recognize signs and symptoms of nonfatal strangulation.

Be aware that many patients may have no external findings but could still have symptoms consistent with strangulation.

Evaluate for injuries to the carotid and vertebral arteries, the bony cartilaginous and soft tissue neck structures and the brain.

Report suspected domestic violence cases to law enforcement.

Offer resources to at-risk patients, friends or family members.

For more information, visit https://www.sdcda.org/helping/domestic-violence.html.