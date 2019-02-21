SDG&E's 2019 Wildfire Mitigation Plan builds on the past

SAN DIEGO – As conversations about climate change and wildfires continue at the forefront of California policy discussions, San Diego Gas and Electric has developed a comprehensive 2019 Wildfire Mitigation Plan, which is designed to help prevent electric equipment-related fires, improve the resiliency of the regional power grid to withstand extreme weather conditions and enhance the company’s highest priority of keeping customers and the communities it serves safe.

The plan builds upon the wildfire mitigation programs that the utility has been developing and implementing over the past decade. Submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission Feb. 6, in accordance with Senate Bill 901, the plan outlines the ongoing practices and additional improvements the company will undertake beyond the more than $1 billion in investments that SDG&E has made over the past decade to adapt to the effects of the changing climate and threat of year-round wildfires.

“Every year, climate change presents new risks and challenges that we must prepare for and adapt to,” Caroline Winn, chief operating officer for SDG&E, said. “Our engineers, fire science and climate adaption experts are continuing to develop and implement industry-leading wildfire mitigation tactics to help protect our communities. There is no higher priority for us than the safety of our customers.”

In addition to the actions that SDG&E intends to implement in the plan, the company recognized that state policy makers are actively examining additional solutions to proactively help mitigate wildfire risk throughout the state. SDG&E officials said they looked forward to hearing the recommendations from the governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission and encouraged legislators and policy makers to act with a sense of urgency to continue enabling utilities to strengthen its wildfire mitigation programs for the benefit of all Californians.

SDG&E started aggressive efforts to address climate change and enhance power grid resiliency 10 years ago when rising temperatures, prolonged droughts and severe weather patterns began correlating with the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires.

SDG&E’s approach in managing the risk of its electrical infrastructure causing a wildfire is three-pronged and focuses on, but is not limited to, ongoing efforts. In operations and engineering, the utility has built and operated a fire-safety system with system hardening including upgrading wood poles to fire-resistant steel poles. More than 14,000 poles have been upgraded in the high-risk, fire-prone areas.

They are taking an aggressive approach to vegetation management. An inventory of 463,000 trees located near power lines are evaluated on an annual cycle. Before fire season, crews perform multiple annual hazard tree assessments and complete trimming to maintain proper clearance.

A firefighting helitanker has been contracted for the 10th straight year and is available to all fire agencies in San Diego and South Orange counties year-round, with the capacity to drop 2,650 gallons of water. In comparison, that’s equivalent to the amount of water carried by five fire engines.

In situational awareness and weather technology, the utility works to detect, monitor and forecast weather conditions and fire behavior by creating and maintaining its tools and resources.

A network of 177 weather stations – America’s most-granular utility-owned network of its kind – provides readings of wind speed, humidity, and temperature in fire prone areas every 10 minutes. SDG&E’s team of five full-time meteorologists created and uses outage prediction and fire science modeling to help field crews pre-stage staffing and resources ahead of extreme weather and fire conditions.

Sixteen high-definition cameras, which are a part of Alert SDG&E, are mounted on mountaintops help with fire detection by enabling a livestreaming view of the many fire-prone areas.

SDG&E contracts for wildland fire prevention and ignition suppression services to provide fire prevention and ignition mitigation. Additional industrial fire brigades are contracted to be available year-round and are specially trained in fighting fires involving electrical equipment and flammable liquids.

In customer outreach and education, the utility is collaborating with local agencies to help ensure effective outreach and communications to the public is ongoing regarding preparedness.

They work in partnership with a host of regional stakeholders, including elected officials, nonprofit organizations and first responders to maintain a multi-level outreach and education strategy, creating public awareness of fire threats, fire prevention and support during a wildfire or a Public Safety Power Shut Off event.

Responding to requests from the public, nine stationary Community Resource Centers were established in 2018 and serve as locations where impacted communities can go when circuits are shut off in their area for extended Public Safety Power Shutoff events. These centers will provide up-to-date information and basic needs like water, snacks and a place to charge cell phones.

