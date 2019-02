Firefighters put out a car fire that erupted in the parking lot behind Z Cafe in Bonsall on Monday.

BONSALL - Firefighters from North County Fire Protection District Station 5 contained and extinguished a car fire that erupted in a vehicle in the upper parking lot near the Z Cafe in Bonsall at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25.

No information for the cause of the fire was available and no injuries were reported.