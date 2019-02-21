Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Collision sends truck into over side of hill, driver extricated from wreck

 
Last updated 2/21/2019 at 3:50pm

Photos courtesy of North County Fire Protection District

Firefighters work to extricate the driver involved in a collision that sent the driver's truck down a hillside and into a drainage ditch in De Luz.

DE LUZ – North County Fire Protection District reported a traffic collision at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, in the area of Sandia Creek Drive and West Sandia Creek Terrace that resulted in a truck going off the roadway and trapping the driver inside.

Sandia Creek Drive and West Sandia Creek Terrace was closed for several hours after a collision sent a truck over the side of the road.

About an hour after firefighters arrived, the patient was extricated, hauled up the hillside and transported to the hospital. The condition of the driver was unknown.

While firefighters were dealing with getting the truck out of the drainage and diesel fuel leakage was coming from the truck, the roadways were closed in both directions.

By 4:10 p.m. North County Fire had reported that the truck was lifted out of the drainage, the fuel spill was cleaned up and the roads were reopened.

North County Fire commended the joint efforts of San Diego County HAZMAT, Camp Pendleton Fire HAZMAT, San Diego City Fire and Rescue HAZMAT and United Towing in handling the situation.

 
