New REINS bridge weathers storm, holds strong for 'Ribbon Cutting Ceremony'

FALLBROOK – REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program held a “Ribbon Cutting Ceremony” for their new steel bridge Sunday, Feb. 17. The new bridge came just in time to weather the most recent rainstorm that hit Fallbrook with over 5 inches of rain.

Water poured over the bridge during the flooding of the creek off South Mission Road last Thursday. The new steel plates and reinforced structure were able to endure the force of the sweeping rapids.

Bridge benefactors, friends, staff and supporters gathered Sunday to commemorate the new bridge.

“We couldn’t have had this project completed without the help of our entire community. Our facility has been built by local supporters and donations and I couldn’t be more proud,” Debbie Shinner, the REINS executive director, said.

REINS is nonprofit organization in Fallbrook that provides physical and emotional therapy through horseback riding to a wide range of disabled children and adults.

The campaign for the new bridge was completed with the help of supporters who gave of their time, talents and treasures. Las Patronas and Crevier Family Foundation provided the initial grant funding to support the project.

Donegan Burns Foundation held a matching campaign at the REINS 22nd “Country Hoedown” where attendees of the event raised the remaining necessary funds for the bridge in a live “Text2Give” Campaign.

Construction of the bridge was no easy undertaking. To ensure the future stability of the bridge, large steel plates were brought in by cranes to reinforce the surface of the bridge.

Betz Concrete Inc., Lou Riddle Construction, Marcon Concrete, Dixieline lumber, El Camino Forklift and Wever Fabrication all contributed with donations of labor and materials.

REINS board President Jim Betz said, “It’s the magic of REINS, and I’m proud and honored to be a part of it!

For high resolution photos, visit: https://villagenews.smugmug.com/2019/2019-February/New-REINS-bridge-weathers-storm