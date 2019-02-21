Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Village News Staff 

South Mission Road now open

 
Last updated 2/27/2019 at 12:44pm



UPDATE: North County Fire Protection District reported at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, that South Mission Road is now fully open and San Diego Gas & Electric has mitigated the down power line.

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, firefighters were on the scene of a rescue traffic collision with down power lines at 6:52 p.m.

North County Fire reported early Wednesday morning a hard closure of South Mission Road from the 5000 block of South Mission Road and State Route 76 while utility workers were in the process of restoring the power line.



 
