South Mission Road now open
Last updated 2/27/2019 at 12:44pm
UPDATE: North County Fire Protection District reported at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, that South Mission Road is now fully open and San Diego Gas & Electric has mitigated the down power line.
On Tuesday, Feb. 26, firefighters were on the scene of a rescue traffic collision with down power lines at 6:52 p.m.
North County Fire reported early Wednesday morning a hard closure of South Mission Road from the 5000 block of South Mission Road and State Route 76 while utility workers were in the process of restoring the power line.
Reader Comments
(0)