Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Graffiti cleaning team is working overtime in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 2/21/2019 at 3:06pm



Fallbrook residents should take notice. The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance graffiti team, which is currently led by Marta Donovan, does an amazing job. The county-built wall on Fallbrook Street between Morro Road and Debra Ann has a clean slate today.

Years of graffiti on the wall that was covered with various shades of beige is now one beautiful color, thanks to the volunteers that work with Marta on their mission. This team is everywhere and on it ASAP.

Graffiti has doubled from 705 tags in 2017 to 1572 tags in 2018. Volunteer hours in 2017 were 167.76 hours. In 2018, it was 506.5 hours. When you multiply that by the number of volunteers who work with Marta, that is an amazing figure.

Have we lost our little town? Recently seen on Main Street was an individual with a bag of aerosol spray paint cans. What should residents do? Report. Report. Report. The Graffiti Hotline phone number is (760) 451-3144. If you have GPS on your phone that is all that is needed. It will be found. If not, send with location and date of picture.

Let’s take back our town.

Jackie Heyneman

 
