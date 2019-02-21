Small quake strikes near Lake Henshaw, light shaking felt in North County

SAN YSABEL - A small earthquake struck a rural corner of San Diego County in the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 26.

The preliminary magnitude 3.4 temblor, which had a depth around four miles, was recorded near Palomar Mountain at 6 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located about 14 miles northeast of Ramona in an area near Lake Henshaw.

Reports on the USGS "Did You Feel It?'' map showed light shaking could be felt throughout inland North County and as far south as Spring Valley.