Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Small quake strikes near Lake Henshaw, light shaking felt in North County

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/26/2019 at 10:56am



SAN YSABEL - A small earthquake struck a rural corner of San Diego County in the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 26.

The preliminary magnitude 3.4 temblor, which had a depth around four miles, was recorded near Palomar Mountain at 6 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located about 14 miles northeast of Ramona in an area near Lake Henshaw.

Reports on the USGS "Did You Feel It?'' map showed light shaking could be felt throughout inland North County and as far south as Spring Valley.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/26/2019 20:00