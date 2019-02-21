Aguila places second, Beatty and Greenwood take third at county JV championships

High school wrestling’s junior varsity county championships meet took place Jan. 26, at Mount Carmel High School, and three of Fallbrook High School’s wrestlers placed in their weight divisions.

Ethan Aguila placed second in the 145-pound weight class, Garrison Beatty took third place in the 98-pound division and Frank Greenwood obtained third in the 182-pound bracket. The top six wrestlers in each weight class received medals.

“I’m very proud of the guys. Every single person who was there won a match,” Coach Cristian Vera said. “I couldn’t be happier with my younger guys.”

The meet was a double-elimination tournament, but the CIF has a limit of five matches in one day so any wrestler who lost in the first round had to advance in the consolation bracket and would not be able to compete for the highest consolation positions before reaching the five-match limit.

“They needed to get that first-round win,” Vera said.

All of Fallbrook’s wrestlers obtained those first-round victories, and all those victories occurred before the end of the final period.

“They all pinned their opponents in the first round,” Vera said. “That was a big deal.”

Aguila did not lose until the championship match.

“It’s a big deal for him,” Vera said of Aguila taking second place. “He’s definitely one of if not the best 145-pound freshmen in the county right now.”

Varsity tournaments do not have a weight class lower than 106 pounds, and junior varsity competition during dual meets also starts with the 106-pound bracket. The 98-pound class allowed the 94-pound Beatty to wrestle against competitors closer to his actual weight.

“He’s been undersized,” Vera said. “Being able to wrestle guys who are at his weight definitely brings out the best in him.”

Vera said that third place in the junior varsity tournament showed Greenwood’s potential.

