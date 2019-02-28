BUSD reaches agreement with classified employees

Last updated 3/4/2019 at 12:31pm

The Bonsall Unified School District approved a contract with the district’s classified employees.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Feb. 13, approved the contract between the school district and the California School Employees Association chapter for Bonsall.

“We’re pleased that we came to an agreement,” BUSD superintendent David Jones said.

Ratification of the agreement had initially been planned for the January BUSD board meeting.

“The negotiating team, the CSEA and our team, we were very much in agreement,” Jones said.

When the proposed agreement was reviewed by the actual classifie...