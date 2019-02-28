CORRECTION

In the announcement “Republican women to hear from Election Integrity Project” [Village News, 2/21/19] there was an incorrect statement: “Landmark Legal Foundation noted that there are more than 1.5 million non-citizens on Los Angeles County voter rolls.” A Village News reader has pointed out that, according to Judicial Watch, “the lawsuit confirmed that Los Angeles County has on its rolls more than 1.5 million potentially ineligible voters.” It did not say those voters were non-citizens.