Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

CORRECTION

 
Last updated 3/1/2019 at 9:55am



In the announcement “Republican women to hear from Election Integrity Project” [Village News, 2/21/19] there was an incorrect statement: “Landmark Legal Foundation noted that there are more than 1.5 million non-citizens on Los Angeles County voter rolls.” A Village News reader has pointed out that, according to Judicial Watch, “the lawsuit confirmed that Los Angeles County has on its rolls more than 1.5 million potentially ineligible voters.” It did not say those voters were non-citizens.



 
