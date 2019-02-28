Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Regional Health District asks for public's help in drafting maps

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/1/2019 at 9:52am



FALLBROOK − Community members are invited to a public forum hosted by Fallbrook Regional Health District at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, to help draft maps that will divide the health district into five new zones. The district is in the process of transitioning away from an at-large to a zone-based election system, to take effect for the 2020 elections.

Public hearings were held Jan. 9, and Feb. 6, and more will take place before the district's board of directors votes on a final map. The public is encouraged to attend the upcoming forum and help with mapping, as the new zone-based election system aims to represent Fallbrook's diverse communities. The meeting will be held after the district’s Finance Committee meeting at 138 South Brandon Road in Fallbrook.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018