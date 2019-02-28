Fallbrook Regional Health District asks for public's help in drafting maps

FALLBROOK − Community members are invited to a public forum hosted by Fallbrook Regional Health District at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, to help draft maps that will divide the health district into five new zones. The district is in the process of transitioning away from an at-large to a zone-based election system, to take effect for the 2020 elections.

Public hearings were held Jan. 9, and Feb. 6, and more will take place before the district's board of directors votes on a final map. The public is encouraged to attend the upcoming forum and help with mapping, as the new zone-based election system aims to represent Fallbrook's diverse communities. The meeting will be held after the district’s Finance Committee meeting at 138 South Brandon Road in Fallbrook.