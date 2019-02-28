Fallbrook Women's Connection welcomes Vintage Retail Therapy Shop

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women’s Connection welcomes the owner of Vintage Retail Therapy Shop in Fallbrook to speak, Friday, March 15. The club will host brunch served at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens in the Beverly Mansion, from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Fallbrook Women’s Connection invites all ladies to come hear Mara La Fay, owner of Vintage Retail Therapy Shop, as she talks about her business offerings, including, home decor, classes, gifts, DIY studio and custom furniture painting and refurbishing.

Guest speaker Diana Mangan, Realtor and former human resources manager, will describe how she discovered “The Greatest Gift of All.”

The event will feature live music by Marty Mangan with pianist Jean Dixon.

The cost per ticket is $22, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge. Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. Sponsored by Stonecroft.

