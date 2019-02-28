Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Cari Hachmann
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook's own take home high honors at Realtor gala

 
Last updated 3/4/2019 at 12:44pm

Chris Hasvold, left, congratulates the 2018 Associated Professional of the Year, Stacey Angstead of Ticor Title.

Three local residents were recently awarded at the 2018 North San Diego County Association of Realtors Installation Gala. Stacey Angstead, sales executive at Ticor Title, was named NSDCAR's "Associated Professional of the Year" while Tim Kirk, Realtor at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's Carlsbad office, was bestowed a brand-new award for his "Community Service." Nancy Layne, Realtor at Windermere Homes and Estates, earned "Volunteer of the Year."

The gala was held Jan. 26 at the Cape Rey Hilton in Carlsbad and included a dinner, awards ceremony and dancing. NSDCAR's board of direct...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
