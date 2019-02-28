Fallbrook's own take home high honors at Realtor gala

Chris Hasvold, left, congratulates the 2018 Associated Professional of the Year, Stacey Angstead of Ticor Title.

Three local residents were recently awarded at the 2018 North San Diego County Association of Realtors Installation Gala. Stacey Angstead, sales executive at Ticor Title, was named NSDCAR's "Associated Professional of the Year" while Tim Kirk, Realtor at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's Carlsbad office, was bestowed a brand-new award for his "Community Service." Nancy Layne, Realtor at Windermere Homes and Estates, earned "Volunteer of the Year."

The gala was held Jan. 26 at the Cape Rey Hilton in Carlsbad and included a dinner, awards ceremony and dancing. NSDCAR's board of direct...