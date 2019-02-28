Functional fitness program starts March 4

FALLBROOK – Mojo FIT, a functional fitness program featuring both TRX suspension training classes and Barre fitness classes, will begin hosting classes Monday March 4 at Fallbrook Pilates Core & More. A grand opening "Meet and Greet" will take place at the studio on March 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. where Maureen O'Brien, owner of Mojo FIT, will offer refreshments, a chance to check out the studio, and mini group fitness classes.

Fallbrook Pilates Core & More owner Sherri Trombetta said, "I'm excited to welcome a new functional fitness program into the studio." Located in the heart of Fallbrook, 433 S. Main Ave., Ste B, (entrance on Beech Street), Mojo FIT will help create healthier lifestyles driven by a passion to educate individuals about health and wellness.

For more information on classes and times contact O'Brien at (760) 310-2656 or princessmojomx@aol.com.