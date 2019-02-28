Gomez named to the fall 2018 president's list

ATLANTA – Enrique Gomez of Fallbrook was named to the fall 2018 president’s list at Georgia State University.

To be eligible for the president’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State University during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State University.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating student...