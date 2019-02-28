Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Howard William Burke

 
Last updated 3/1/2019 at 1:50pm

Howard William Burke went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. He was born in Mt. Kisco, New York, Jan. 9, 1947, to Joseph and Patricia Burke.

Howard was enjoying retirement from General Dynamics and was an active member at Calvary Chapel Fallbrook. His favorite pastimes included riding his motorcycle with the Biggs and Temecula Harley groups, as well as the North County Indian Riders.

Howard took great joy in driving his '53 Chevy pickup with the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club and Shafters car group. Howard loved life and everything that had breath.

His light will be forever missed by his loving wife Linda, her children and grandchildren. Additionally, he leaves behind cousins Joseph, Jeanne, Heather, Chelsea and treasured friends.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Howard's life Friday, March 1, at 1 p.m. in the Live Oak Park Amphitheater. In lieu of flowers, donations in Howard's memory may be made to San Diego Rady Children's Hospital at http://www.radyfoundation.org/tributegifts.

 
