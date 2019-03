Last updated 3/1/2019 at 1:49pm

Rita Cole Cameron, 86, died Feb. 20, 2019. Born in Lewiston, Maine, Dec. 22, 1932, she is survived by husband Charles Cameron, daughter Rachel Barragan, granddaughter Rita Baker, great-grandsons Marcus Baker and David Barragan, sister Yolanda Dionne, brothers Walter Mathieu and Norman Mathieu.