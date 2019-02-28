Seniors to learn about technology

Students learn all about their iPhones at a recent class taught by The Foundation for Senior Care.

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care is holding a series of computer classes taught by volunteer computer technicians at the Crestview Estates Clubhouse, 1120 E. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

Registration is now open for March and April classes at http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org or at the Foundation for Senior Care, 135 S. Mission Road, at the corner of Mission Road and Fig Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The classes being offered in this series include these four-week classes: "Smartphone and Tablet for Androids," "iPad and iPhone," "Family Tree Maker/Genealogy" and "Quicken." The sessions are two hours for four weeks and cost $40.

Also being offered is a single session class on Google Maps at the cost of $10 for the two-hour session.

Classes start Monday, March 7. For a description of classes or more information, visit http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org or call Foundation for Senior Care at (760) 723-7570.

As the electronic world changes, the classes being offered changes as well. Smartphone usage has greatly increased, and the classes being offered reflect that change. Whether a senior has an iPhone or an Android phone, there is a class for them. Seniors should remember if their phone is not an iPhone, they need to take the "Smartphone and Tablet for Androids" class.

In addition to computer classes, the Foundation for Senior Care hosts a weekly open lab Fridays called "Fix it Friday," for walk-in help for seniors with their software or hardware problems. There is no charge for this service, but donations are encouraged.

Submitted by The Foundation for Senior Care.