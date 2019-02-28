Stubbs named to the dean's list at Massachusetts College Pharmacy Health Science

BOSTON – Massachusetts College Pharmacy Health Science announced the students who have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.

Caroline Stubbs is a native of Fallbrook and is pursuing a doctorate of pharmacy. Stubbs will graduate in 2022 from the Boston campus.

The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.

Founded in 1823, Massachusetts College Pharmacy Health Science is the oldest institution of higher education in Boston. In addition to the original...