Stubbs named to the dean's list at Massachusetts College Pharmacy Health Science
Last updated 3/4/2019 at 12:30pm
BOSTON – Massachusetts College Pharmacy Health Science announced the students who have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.
Caroline Stubbs is a native of Fallbrook and is pursuing a doctorate of pharmacy. Stubbs will graduate in 2022 from the Boston campus.
The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.
Founded in 1823, Massachusetts College Pharmacy Health Science is the oldest institution of higher education in Boston. In addition to the original...
