The importance of pollinators is Woman of Wellness topic

FALLBROOK – To anyone contemplating planting a garden this spring, master gardener Connie Schultz will present “Plight of the Pollinators” at the Woman of Wellness event Thursday, March 7, at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

Schultz will share her expertise in planning the community garden and will share the importance of pollinators. Butterflies, bees and native pollinators are at risk. Come learn more about how the community can help by planting a pollinator garden.

Fallbrook Regional Health District invites the community to Woman of Wellness each first Thursday of the month. A social time begins at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. The is a free event with light refreshments and door prizes and is open to men and women. Donations of non-perishable food items are collected for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.