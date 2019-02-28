Warren Lee Stuber, often called the GTO man, was 83 years old when he passed on Feb. 5, 2019. He passed unexpectedly from serious injuries sustained when he was hit by a car at Aviation and Main St.

His many friends recall his steady, quick mind, his happy blue eyes, a generous smile, a love of making people laugh with his judicious wit, his Christian faith that mattered to him, as well as a fiery temper that was recognized as subterfuge.

Warren was a known collector, a national numismatist who collected rare coins; he also collected WWI and WWII antique militaria. His love was his black 1969 GTO and his 1949 Chevy truck.

In 1935 his parents, Bernard and Florence Stuber, lived in Paris, France, while his father developed the front-wheel drive for Citroen. Warren was “conceived in Paris, his claim to fame,” a story he loved to tell, then born in Detroit Sept. 15, 1935.

His father held numerous patents in auto engineering and developed the front wheel drive for Ford Auto and Zeppa in Detroit, leading Warren as a teen to car racing on the famed dragstrip Woodward Avenue. He claimed that he once put a racing engine in a Cadillac, rare for that time.

From 1956 to 1969, he served with the Army at Command Headquarters in Ludwigsburg, Germany, strategic mapping in the quartermaster unit. An extra job was to guard the Czech mountain border where he claimed it was a cold Cold War job. He received honorable service.

He returned to Detroit, worked for J.L. Hudson, Chevy Gear and Axle, and was manager of Ford’s River Rouge Auto Paint Inspection Department.

Married to Barbara Richardson in 1962, they had a son, Karl. The family moved to Torrance. He returned to racing at San Fernando Valley Raceway. In 1988, he retired to Fallbrook with his son and owned a small avocado and citrus orchard.

Warren was a volunteer at the old Senior Thrift Shop and the Fallbrook Food Pantry. He developed the DD214 Campaign in Fallbrook and then the veterans page for the local phone directory.

He loved to be with people, senior lunches, coin shows, car shows and holiday dinners at the VFW. He always had an interesting story to tell to make people smile.

Warren is survived by his son, Karl Stuber of Logan, Florida; his cousin, Jerry Stuber of Fenton, Michigan, and his longtime companion, Debra Dunbar of Fallbrook.

A celebration of life will be announced. Donations to honor Warren Stuber may be given to the Fallbrook Food Pantry and Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.