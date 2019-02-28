Beethoven's musical voice is music for the heart

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal Special to the Village News

Hershey Felder plays music by Beethoven during the play at the Lyceum Theatre in San Diego.

Beethoven said, "Music should strike a fire from the heart of man and bring tears from the eyes of a woman."

As night sounds rain onto a shadowed stage, a Steinway stands guard before Beethoven's tomb.

Depicting a former student, Hershey Felder interprets the story as Herr Gerhard von Breuning in "Hershey Felder, Beethoven." The captivating journey unfolds at the piano behind the exhumed remains of the maestro Ludwig van Beethoven. Felder's musical interpretation is a quiet journey as he shares the fascinating life of this genius.

Extracted from two unsent letters written in Beethoven's ha...