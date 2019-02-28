Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

The Harmony Dolls ready to 'Sing, Swing and Sizzle!'

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2019 at 12:23pm

The Harmony Dolls will star in "Sing, Swing and Sizzle! A Salute to Swing" at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater Sunday afternoon.

Presented by West Coast Performing Arts and starring one of Southern California's USO-style entertainment acts, The Harmony Dolls, "Sing, Swing and Sizzle! A Salute to Swing" comes to the Old Town Temecula Community Theater Sunday, March 3.

The matinee program at 2 p.m. promises big band jazz and swing with smooth harmonies and endless charm. Organizers said audiences will be treated to the evolution of swing recalling the golden age of the Hollywood Canteen, Copacabana and Bob Hope's World War II USO tours with a modern twist.

The Harmony Dolls, based out of Los Angeles, has a rotating g...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/06/2019 17:57