The Harmony Dolls ready to 'Sing, Swing and Sizzle!'

The Harmony Dolls will star in "Sing, Swing and Sizzle! A Salute to Swing" at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater Sunday afternoon.

Presented by West Coast Performing Arts and starring one of Southern California's USO-style entertainment acts, The Harmony Dolls, "Sing, Swing and Sizzle! A Salute to Swing" comes to the Old Town Temecula Community Theater Sunday, March 3.

The matinee program at 2 p.m. promises big band jazz and swing with smooth harmonies and endless charm. Organizers said audiences will be treated to the evolution of swing recalling the golden age of the Hollywood Canteen, Copacabana and Bob Hope's World War II USO tours with a modern twist.

The Harmony Dolls, based out of Los Angeles, has a rotating g...