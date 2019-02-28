Healthy Habits for Bonsall's and Fallbrook's Folks

Graying hair becomes salt and pepper on the scalp

Eventually, most people will get gray hair. More friendly terms that people use are silver, salt and pepper or charcoal. People associate graying with aging or a phenomenon that occurs only in the elderly. That is not the case for all people, in fact some can gray at early as in their 20s.

The reason that hair goes gray is because the color-producing cells stop making pigment. The color becomes naturally bleached and hydrogen peroxide actually builds up in the hair. The pigment in hair is called melanin which is released by melanocytes.

As people age, their hair follicles and hair shaft wear down. The melanocytes don't work as efficiently. Almost half of all people have some amount of gray hair by age 50; however, Caucasians start to go gray in their mid-30s, African-Americans in their late 40s and Asians in their late 30s. If a Caucasian person goes gray before age 20 and an Asian or African-American before age 30, they are considered to have premature gray hair.

Going gray is not classified as a medical problem, rather it is more of a vanity concern. There is not scientific proof that stress causes gray hair. Although each president's hair has turned gray while in office, this change wasn't the result of their chronic stress. Genes play a major role. Problems with the thyroid or low vitamin B-12 levels can cause graying. Inadequate levels of vitamin C, D and E can also cause graying. Sun damage and smoking have been linked to graying.

There are ways to cover the gray, of course, or rather people choose to embrace it. Stars such as Steve Martin and Anderson Cooper wear their gray with pride. Unfortunately, people can't really escape graying.

Antioxidant rich foods can slow the process of aging. Great foods to consider are vitamin B-12 from eggs, fish, poultry and milk; vitamin A from eggs, carrots and dark leafy greens; vitamin C from citrus, berries and sweet potatoes; vitamin E from nuts, seeds and green vegetables; iron from leafy green and red meat, and antioxidants from berries, onion, garlic and legumes.

Hormonal problems should be treated. Stopping smoking will reduce the rate at which gray hair produces. A person may just have the DNA for graying; it is the same gene that causes the lighter hair in Europeans, IRF4.

Gray can be sophisticated so people don't always have to say they are getting old. Graying means a person has experienced life. Just like their age, the number of grays is only part of a person's timeline. They are as young as they feel. Most importantly, people should take care of their health and their body will take care of them.

Megan Johnson McCullough holds a master's degree in physical education and health science, is a candidate for her doctorate, is a professional natural bodybuilder and is a National Academy of Sports Medicine master trainer.