Village News

Prohibition opens tap house in downtown Fallbrook

 
Last updated 3/4/2019 at 1:02pm



Beers were poured and spirits soared last Friday at Prohibition Station, as locals celebrated the much-awaited opening of a new tap house in downtown Fallbrook.

Manager Kyle Adams entertained a soft opening for the public Feb. 22, but plans to welcome patrons back for good at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28.

The 32-year-old manager is the son of Ron and Kathy Adams, who opened Vista’s Prohibition Brewing Company, only 12 miles from Fallbrook, in 2011.

Prohibition Station took over the Fallbrook Brewing Company’s former spot at 136 N. Main Ave. in Fallbrook.

Kyle Adams said the family had been...



Village News

