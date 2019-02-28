Raia and Bellafaire mark 20 years in business

FALLBROOK – 2019 marks the 20th year that the owners of Fallbrook Bath & Kitchen Co., Tony Raia and Matthew Bellafaire, have worked designing and remodeling kitchens and baths together. They began working together in Laguna Niguel in 1999 and have spent every working day together since.

Not only do they work together, they are also father and son-in-law as Bellafaire has been married to Raia’s daughter, Ann, for 20 years, and they have produced six grandchildren for Raia and his wife, Carol, to love and cherish.

They moved to Fallbrook in 2003 and started working as Fallbrook Bath & Kitchen Co., serving north San Diego and southern Riverside counties. They have developed a loyal customer base which brings them back to do additional projects for them. And those customers are happy to talk to homeowners to share how the experience was during the remodel project, Raia and Bellefaire said.

Raia holds a general and plumbing contractor license in California which serves the bath and kitchen market. Bellafaire has 25 years of tile setting experience and has learned many of the other trade skills used in the bath and kitchen areas. They said they take pride in starting when scheduled and keeping the project moving forward, on time and within the quoted cost.

The company has developed good working relationships with their subcontractors, choosing contractors who run their companies with the same values, they said. The same holds true for suppliers, building long-term relationships with tile, granite, quartz, quartzite and cabinets suppliers in the area.

The company relies heavily on customer referrals, Raia and Bellefaire said, and their only form of advertising is from advertisements in The Village News, The Fallbrook Directory and truck signs from Jim’s Sign Shop, which are all locally run businesses. They also have a website that shows photos of some of their projects at http://www.fbkco.com.

Anyone who has a bath or kitchen remodel in their future can contact Raia or Bellafaire for design help and a quote. They said the are happy to help with every part of the process and provide a list of clients that can be contacted to discuss their experience of working with them. Fallbrook Bath & Kitchen Co. can be reached at (760) 723-7779.

