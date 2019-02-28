Retired teachers have a heart for seniors
Last updated 3/1/2019 at 1:34pm
Members of Division 81, California Retired Teachers Association in Fallbrook, from left, Nancy Sawdon, Marilee Ragland, Foundation for Senior Care Director Rachel Mason, Marilyn Wertz, and Sally Whitlock donate food gift cards for the clients of the Fallbrook Foundation for Senior Care on Valentine's Day. The CalRTA members have done this for the past five years as one of the ways to give back to the community.
Reader Comments
(0)