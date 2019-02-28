Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Retired teachers have a heart for seniors

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/1/2019 at 1:34pm

Members of Division 81, California Retired Teachers Association in Fallbrook, from left, Nancy Sawdon, Marilee Ragland, Foundation for Senior Care Director Rachel Mason, Marilyn Wertz, and Sally Whitlock donate food gift cards for the clients of the Fallbrook Foundation for Senior Care on Valentine's Day. The CalRTA members have done this for the past five years as one of the ways to give back to the community.





 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/01/2019 20:08