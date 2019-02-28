What's in your garden, Fallbrook?

Alie and Anna smile for the camera at their kindergarten graduation.

Maggie Stewart

Special to the Village News

Fallbrook is a special place to grow roots, both in the yard and the community.

My daughter, Alie, recently came home to celebrate her birthday with a best friend, Anna. They met in kindergarten. Anna is from a military family stationed at Camp Pendleton, and they lived here in Fallbrook. Establishing those deep roots early, Alie and Anna's friendship was instant and has continued to grow and bloom through the years.

It was a sad day when Anna's father received his change of station orders, they were going to miss each other. Alie decided to pla...