Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Driver seriously hurt in crash off Sandia Creek Drive in De Luz

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/6/2019 at 6:54pm



DE LUZ - It took emergency crews nearly an hour Wednesday, March 6 to rescue a severely injured motorist whose car veered off a rain-slick rural road in De Luz and plunged about 100 feet down a steep, brushy embankment.

The four-door sedan crashed off Sandia Creek Drive north of Rock Mountain Road in De Luz about 3 p.m., said John Choi, a fire captain with North County Fire Protection District.

Emergency personnel used ropes to get to the spot where the vehicle came to rest, freed the driver from the wreckage and hoisted the victim out of the ravine in a litter, Choi said.

Medics t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/08/2019 12:58