Driver seriously hurt in crash off Sandia Creek Drive in De Luz

DE LUZ - It took emergency crews nearly an hour Wednesday, March 6 to rescue a severely injured motorist whose car veered off a rain-slick rural road in De Luz and plunged about 100 feet down a steep, brushy embankment.

The four-door sedan crashed off Sandia Creek Drive north of Rock Mountain Road in De Luz about 3 p.m., said John Choi, a fire captain with North County Fire Protection District.

Emergency personnel used ropes to get to the spot where the vehicle came to rest, freed the driver from the wreckage and hoisted the victim out of the ravine in a litter, Choi said.

Medics t...