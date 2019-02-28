Fallbrook under pressure to solve homelessness

A rising number of homeless people on the streets of Fallbrook continues to be a topic of concern for downtown merchants and the community at large.

“There’s a whole new element in town that I’ve never seen before,” Sandy Hull, owner of 100 Main, said.

An update on the issue of homelessness was scheduled Thursday, Feb. 21, for the agenda at Fallbrook’s Community Forum, but it was pushed back until next month due to the speaker being under the weather.

Hull came to the meeting to personally speak up about her experiences. She said recently she had to shoo away two homeless men wh...