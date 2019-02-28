Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

FBI agent testifies on Merritt, McStay cellphone locations

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2019 at 11:30am

Photos courtesy of Law & Crime

Retired San Bernardino County criminalist Donald Jones testifies about DNA evidence he analyzed during his time working on the investigation into the deaths of a Fallbrook family in 2010.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Kevin Boles testified Thursday, Feb. 21, that the cellphone belonging to Charles "Chase" Ray Merritt connected to a cellphone tower several times in the near vicinity to the high desert location that prosecutors said the bodies of a Fallbrook family of four were buried in shallow graves.

Boles' testimony focused on the movement of Merritt's and Joseph McStay's cell phones around the time of the family's disappearance.

Boles showed the alleged path that Merritt's phone took Feb. 4, first connecting with a cell tower at 9:36 a.m. and connecting w...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/06/2019 17:56