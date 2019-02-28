FBI agent testifies on Merritt, McStay cellphone locations

Retired San Bernardino County criminalist Donald Jones testifies about DNA evidence he analyzed during his time working on the investigation into the deaths of a Fallbrook family in 2010.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Kevin Boles testified Thursday, Feb. 21, that the cellphone belonging to Charles "Chase" Ray Merritt connected to a cellphone tower several times in the near vicinity to the high desert location that prosecutors said the bodies of a Fallbrook family of four were buried in shallow graves.

Boles' testimony focused on the movement of Merritt's and Joseph McStay's cell phones around the time of the family's disappearance.

Boles showed the alleged path that Merritt's phone took Feb. 4, first connecting with a cell tower at 9:36 a.m. and connecting w...