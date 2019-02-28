Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Flood necessitates evacuation of 15 Brookhaven Farm horses

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2019 at 11:24am

The Feb. 14 flooding necessitated the evacuation of 15 horses from Brookhaven Farms.

The 10-acre horse farm is bisected by Ostrich Farms Creek, which overflowed during the rainstorm.

“The creek took over the back side of my ranch,” Teri Cagle, owner of Brookhaven Farms, said.

Nearly half of the farm’s acreage is between Ostrich Farms Creek and South Mission Road.

“It had already taken over the whole front,” Cagle said. “It washed away so much of the dirt. When that little creek turns into a raging river, it’s amazing what it can do in a matter of minutes.”

Cagle expected...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/06/2019 17:56