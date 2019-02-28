Flood necessitates evacuation of 15 Brookhaven Farm horses

The Feb. 14 flooding necessitated the evacuation of 15 horses from Brookhaven Farms.

The 10-acre horse farm is bisected by Ostrich Farms Creek, which overflowed during the rainstorm.

“The creek took over the back side of my ranch,” Teri Cagle, owner of Brookhaven Farms, said.

Nearly half of the farm’s acreage is between Ostrich Farms Creek and South Mission Road.

“It had already taken over the whole front,” Cagle said. “It washed away so much of the dirt. When that little creek turns into a raging river, it’s amazing what it can do in a matter of minutes.”

Cagle expected...