Instinct Fitness Apparel is a hometown business

Daniel Vilchis, a personal trainer at Club Paradise Fitness, has started his own business, Instinct Fitness Apparel. Born and raised here in Fallbrook, he graduated from California State University San Marcos with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology.

Now 23 years old, Vilchis said that when he was a child, he thought some children were skinny and some were just fat, and that he fell into the 'fat' category. He started to become active because his pediatrician advised him to do so. He saw changes in his body due to his consistency in the gym, and it changed a lot for him, he said.

He said that one day he received a fortune cookie that read, "Health is a man's greatest wealth." Rather than having to go to a doctor for healing from illness and injury, he said he would rather help prevent injuries and disease. He found his career path and became a personal trainer.

Eventually, he said he wanted to impact people outside of training. By selling fitness apparel, he is able to do that. He said when he thinks about his brand mission, "Instinct: Trust Yours," it reflects in his attitude and posture.

Vilchis said he hopes to bring that same feeling to others through his fitness apparel company.

Rebecca Rimondi is seen in an Instinct Drive women's V-neck shirt.

"As corny as it sounds, it's a community," he said speaking on Fallbrook. "Everybody here knows each other, and I like that. I love forming relationships with people and meeting new people. It's the best of both worlds because there are constantly new people coming through here. Fallbrook was the perfect place for me to start my small company because here you're able to connect with the community. With that, word-of-mouth spreads pretty quickly. In a big city, it would be hard to have a voice."

Instinct's mission statement is: "Instinct Fitness Apparel embodies the idea of understanding and listening to our intuition, as well as having the tenacity and aptitude in the pursuit of our distinct aspirations. Instinct Fitness Apparel reminds us to align our actions with our goals. Instinct Fitness Apparel is the Original Mindset X Lifestyle brand. We encourage you to learn about values, then discover yours. Instinct. Trust Yours."