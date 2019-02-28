Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash involving box truck in Bonsall

Last updated 3/5/2019 at 11:05am

BONSALL - A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries on Tuesday, March 5 in a multi-vehicle crash involving a box truck in Bonsall.

The collision happened shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 north of Gopher Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to Palomar Medical Center with major injuries, he said.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.