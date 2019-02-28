Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash involving box truck in Bonsall

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/5/2019 at 11:05am

BONSALL - A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries on Tuesday, March 5 in a multi-vehicle crash involving a box truck in Bonsall.

The collision happened shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 north of Gopher Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to Palomar Medical Center with major injuries, he said.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.





 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/06/2019 17:59