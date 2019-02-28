Rancho Coastal Humane Society releases Pendleton owl into wild after injury

A Great Horned Owl takes flight, out of the box it was transported to Camp Pendleton in to be released back into the wild.

SAN DIEGO – The Rancho Coastal Humane Society's San Diego Wildlife Center announced Feb.25, the release of a Great Horned Owl back into the wild.

The organization recovered the owl after it lost a territorial battle over Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. SDWC staff believe the owl was injured in a fight with a female Red Tailed Hawk.

"As if raising your young isn't hard enough, many species have to fight for nest space," said SDWC Director Trish Jackman. "This owl lost the fight and had talon punctures on her belly. After a little rest, she was ready to get back out there in time to start...